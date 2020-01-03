1/3/20: Mostly Cloudy & Mild Today

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Friday!! A mild but mostly cloudy afternoon expected for today.. Some of us will see a few showers, especially south of Albany, however, we all have a better chance for rain through Saturday afternoon.

Cold front to our west and a push of moisture from the south are both closing in on the northeast. However, the cold front will help to push this moisture to the east and will help stop it’s northward progression.

So a few showers will be possible this afternoon, especially if you are south of Albany.

Otherwise, expect just a cloudy afternoon. A better chance for showers moves in tonight, especially Albany south and east.

We’ve got a 50/50 weekend in store… Starting out with rain showers for Saturday, with even some snow through the Adirondacks with a few slushy inches by Sunday morning.

As colder air works in from the north watch for rain to transition to wet flakes for most by Saturday evening and overnight. We look to clear out and become partly sunny Sunday with cooler temperatures back into the low to mid 30’s. A few flurries possible Monday, however, we are watching a storm system for Tuesday night into Wednesday that looks to bring area-wide light snowfall… Check back through the weekend for more specifics on this incoming potential for the middle of next week.

Have a great weekend!

-Rob