1/29/22: Cold, but Brighter for Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Nor’easter continues to pull away this evening, continuing to drop a tremendous amount of snow along the coast from Providence to Maine. As expected we were on the fringe of the system and did not pick up more than a few inches, especially east into the Berkshires. Cold air will funnel in tonight and temperatures will fall to either side of zero by Sunday morning.

High pressure will try to drift overhead for Sunday, it will still be a bit breezy, but we should see some decent sunshine through the first half of the day. Unfortunately, temperatures will be chilly with most in the teens to near 20.





A weak system will be diving south Sunday evening, this will promote an increase in cloud cover late in the day and into Sunday night. However, we are not expecting any precipitation to come from this system.





A warm front will try to move through on Monday, it is likely that it doesn’t fully make it and we will end up partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid-20s. This front should move by on Tuesday, winds will begin to come in from the south and temperatures will rise into the mid-30s. Looking likely we get into the mid-40s (at least) for Wednesday before our next system moves in. This time likely rain on Thursday with perhaps a pm mix to snow. This will all depend on how fast the cold air moves in, which right now the guidance does not agree on that timing. Temperatures fall on the backside of the front Friday afternoon and we look to have a cold weekend in store with temperatures back into the 20s for next Saturday. Have a good night and stay warm! -Rob