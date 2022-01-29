1/29/2021: Brutal cold, wind, and a close call with big nor’easter

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:

We will miss out on the worst of the much-hyped Saturday nor’easter. Impacts are certainly expected in parts of our area, with a couple inches of light fluffy snow in the Capital District. But it will pale in comparison to the foot or two that will fall along the Atlantic Coast.

Snow tapers off in the early afternoon for New York State. Expect the flakes to stop falling shortly after sunset in our Western New England counties.

By the time its all said and done, 1-3″ will have fallen in Albany and surrounding towns. We expect 3-6″ in parts of the northern Catskills, Mid-Hudson, Taconics, southern Vermont, and much of Berkshire County. Dramatically higher totals are expected further east into Massachusetts. Meanwhile, the Adirondacks and North Country might not see much of anything.

Even though we escape the worst of the snow, there’s no getting out of a shot of brutal cold and wind coming in from the north. Highs will struggle to get very far into the teens, and with gusts pushing 30 or 40 miles per hour, wind chills will be closer to zero.

Tomorrow is another breezy and frigid one. We expect to wake up to sub-zero temps in the morning, with Sunday afternoon highs right around 20. It will still be a bit breezy, but not quite as bad as today. Monday looks a bit better, with highs around 30 and calmer conditions.

Tuesday, we cruise to above freezing highs for the first time in a while! Wednesday, we expect clouds (doubt local groundhogs see their shadows!), we are also looking forward to comfortable mild temps. Highs in the low 40’s! Thursday’s even warmer, but with rain. That could spell problems for the hills and mountains, with snowmelt raising the possibility of rising rivers. It’s still very far out, but its a possibility we’re monitoring. We’ll keep you posed!