1/29/2020: Becoming Partly to Mostly Sunny!

Early clouds have kept many in the mid to upper 20s but these clouds will clear and we can all say hello sunshine this afternoon!

High pressure overhead will clear the clouds today, tonight & through early Friday morning!

As we steer clear of clouds tonight, temperatures will drop to the teens in the Capital District with possible single digits to the north.

Thursday is going to be the most sun-filled start to finish with a chilly yet seasonable high near 32°. Friday will start brighter before clouding up by the late day/evening.

This weekend is looking drier-we can’t rule out a few flurries or maybe a spot of drizzle Sunday? We’re watching a coastal storm and it’s still early for more adjustments ahead but the milder trend is expected next week-look at those 40s!