1/28/2020: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy at Times

Today will be another mostly cloudy day but I think some peeks of sunshine can be expected at times. While we can’t rule out times of a hit or miss flurry/drizzle, it’s still a drier day for sure! Winds could turn breezy at times but overall not a bad day!

Clouds hang tough tonight as we dip into the 20s but those clouds will clear early tomorrow and get ready for lots of sunny days ahead!

Another “quiet” week is ahead but you’ll notice a dip in the temps as the midweek turns chilly! This weekend could bring some snow showers Saturday with a snow or rain shower Sunday?