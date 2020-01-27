1/27/2020: Becoming Breezy, Mostly Cloudy Monday

Today will be a mostly cloudy day with some light to at times moderate snow showers persisting in higher terrain. We’ll find a drier forecast in the Capital District but watch for some slick travel in hilltowns & mountainous areas.

Temperatures in the Capital District will warm into the lower 40s with a breeze that picks up by the end of the morning & through tonight…

Another “quieter” week is ahead! Temperatures will start to dip by the midweek but it’s still looking like a good week with more sunshine along with the cool down.