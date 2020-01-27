Breaking News
Man hospitalized after overnight shooting in Troy

1/27/2020: Becoming Breezy, Mostly Cloudy Monday

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today will be a mostly cloudy day with some light to at times moderate snow showers persisting in higher terrain. We’ll find a drier forecast in the Capital District but watch for some slick travel in hilltowns & mountainous areas.

Temperatures in the Capital District will warm into the lower 40s with a breeze that picks up by the end of the morning & through tonight…

Another “quieter” week is ahead! Temperatures will start to dip by the midweek but it’s still looking like a good week with more sunshine along with the cool down.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play