1/27/20: Another Cloudy day Tuesday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a relatively mild afternoon once again with highs reaching the upper 30’s and low 40’s… Heading into Tuesday, high pressure will build in from the north which will shift the winds to a more northerly direction and bring in slightly cooler air, so expect highs to be 5-8 degrees cooler on Tuesday.

We continue to be influenced by an upper level low pressure that has kept the clouds with us and rather unsettled weather with patchy drizzle and even a few flakes.

Because of this we will start Tuesday with mostly cloudy conditions and perhaps even a stray flurry or two.

Very similar conditions expected for Tuesday afternoon as we remain mainly cloudy and overcast, again, can’t completely rule out the threat for a few snow showers or flurries through the afternoon.

High pressure will slowly begin to build in from the north Tuesday evening and through the night… So skies may begin to try and clear or become brighter Tuesday evening, however, it looks more likely that the skies really begin to clear Tuesday night and into the day on Wednesday.

Sunshine and cooler temperatures will stick with us for Wednesday and Thursday… Nothing extremely cold, more seasonable for this time of year. Clouds look to increase Friday afternoon… The storm threat for the weekend is looking more and more unlikely, however, it does look like we will still see some light snow showers for both Saturday and Sunday. Have a great week! -Rob