1/26/2020: Mild and cloudy, snow showers north & west

Temperatures this morning bottomed out right around freezing. In the cooler spots where they saw upper 20’s there’s a chance for black ice or slick spots on the roads. Be safe out there! We should have warmed enough by 9 or 10 this morning to end that concern.

Most can expect mild conditions today, with highs peaking in the low 40’s. A stray shower or two is possible in the Capital District, otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies.

In the Adirondacks, western Mohawk River valley, and southern Green Mountains, however, a few lake-enhanced snow showers are possible today and Monday.

Accumulations will generally be light, with most of those areas seeing only a coating to an inch or two. Some spots in the Hamilton and Herkimer counties could pick up 2-4 inches.

After a mild day, expect overnight temperatures to stay warmer than average. While Albany proper should stay just above freezing, outlying areas could get down to the upper 20’s. Again, slick spots are possible in any areas that stay damp after sunset.

Similar conditions persist on Sunday, with highs right around 40 and a bit more of a breeze.

We’ll start to clear out on Tuesday, with highs in the 30’s and not much in the way of cloud cover by sunset. That’ll help us get colder overnight, with teens back in the forecast for the middle to end of the work week.

We don’t expect our next storm system until Super Bowl weekend. At this point, we’re thinking some type of wet weather is likely… But whether it is rain or snow (and, if snow, how much…) is far from certain. It’s still 7-8 days away, so we’ll update you as that system gets its act together and better data becomes available.