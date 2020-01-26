1/26/20: Remaining unsettled to start the week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

We look to remain unsettled as we kick off the new work week. However, most of us will be dealing with mainly cloudy skies and mild temperatures as many will still see highs in the upper 30’s to near 40.

The storm system that moved through on Saturday is now located over Maine and will continue to slowly push north and east. However, the upper level disturbance is still influencing our weather. That is located to our north and will spin there for another day or so before finally moving out.

While the upper level feature is at play, spokes of energy will rotate through the flow around it… This means we will all see plenty of cloud cover through Monday and some of us will even see a few snow showers or some spotty rain showers.

We look to start off Monday with mainly cloudy skies, but again, spotty drizzle or even a snow shower will be possible, especially west and east of the Hudson Valley through the Adirondacks, Mohawk Valley, the Southern Green Mountains and the Berkshires.

Through the afternoon that activity should become more spotty in nature and we will just be dealing with gray skies.

Behind this unsettled weather high pressure from Canada will slowly begin to build in… This should begin to move in by Tuesday afternoon.

This would lead to clearing skies later in the day on Tuesday with a return to at least partly to mostly sunny skies for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday looks to start sunny with increasing clouds, and then we get to next weekend where there is still plenty of uncertainty as to what will happen… Right now the storm potential has shifted a little later, Saturday night into Sunday morning… However, guidance still does not have a good grip on exactly what we will see falling from the sky… Bottom line, there will be a storm somewhere, at this early vantage point it is unclear if we will see much if any impact from this. I encourage you to check back through the middle of the week as more information and data becomes available about this potential. Have a great week! – Rob