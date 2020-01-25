1/25/2020: Mostly rain, wintry weather more likely for hills/mountains

Sorry, snow lovers! This weekend’s system won’t bring much to the Capital District.

Even through temperatures are quite chilly this morning – in the mid 20’s to low 30’s for most – we’ll warm up steadily over the next few hours.

By the time the precipitation moves in around midday, it won’t be cold enough to support long-lived snow.

Instead, expect a rain/snow mix that turns quickly to rain for Albany and surrounding towns. For the hills and mountains the wintry mix could last longer into the afternoon, with a bit of icing possible later in the evening. As a result, areas highlighted in purple below are under Winter Weather Advisories.

Our forecast models show mostly rain across most of the area by mid-afternoon.

Drier air will work its way into the area late this evening, meaning the bulk of the rain will have tapered off by 11 PM or midnight.

Sunday, a bit of leftover moisture enhanced by flow over the Great Lakes could bring snow showers to the southern Adirondacks and Mohawk River Valley.

With highs near 40 in Albany on Sunday, however, don’t expect much to make it to the core Capital District. A few snow showers could linger into early Monday morning north and west, the rest of the day looks quiet and partly sunny.

Expect relatively mild weather on Tuesday, with morning temps in the 20’s and highs in the upper 30’s. Wednesday and Thursday will feature more sun, but cooler temperatures. Lows will return to the teens Wednesday night into Thursday morning.