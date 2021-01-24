1/24/2021: It’s COLD! At least the wind will ease up after today

Bundle up, folks! While temperatures aren’t that much colder than average, the wind has really made it feel brutal out there!

High pressure over the upper Midwest has played a part in sending cold air down from Canada. It’s 20 below zero in some spots along Hudson Bay this morning!

We aren’t quite that cold… in terms of actual temperatures. the Adirondacks were a few degrees below zero, and Albany was in the single digits. That being said, the winds DID make it feel that cold! Up in the ‘dacks, they saw wind chill values of MORE than 20 degrees below zero overnight!

Temps will rise into the low 20’s for most this afternoon, but with persistent wind through the day, it will never feel that comfortable at all.

We start to see improvement overnight. Yes, it will be another cold one with single digits for most. The winds, however, will taper off. It’ll be a situation where what you see is what you get. Out forecast overnight low of 9 in Albany will feel like 9. No more of that wind chill nonsense!

Monday looks a bit warmer, with highs in the upper 20’s, less wind… and a longer stretch of daylight! As a matter of fact, the 5PM-or-later Sunset will be the first of many ahead. By mid-February, the sun will be going down around 5:30. By mid-March, with the help of Daylight Savings, we’ll get to a 7PM sunset! It happens quick during those final few days of winter.

Snow will move in for the second half of Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. We expect to see the highest totals in the Catskills from that system, where several inches of new snow is possible. It’s looking like a coating to an inch for most of the rest of us.

There’s another small snow chance for those in the Mid-Hudson valley on Thursday, as a powerhouse winter storm system barrels through the Mid-Atlantic. We’d be on the very northern edge of that one, so don’t expect a lot…

Then we turn cold again, with clear skies and overnight lows back into the single digits for next weekend. Stay warm!

-Matt