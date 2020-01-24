1/24/2020: Mostly Cloudy & Mild Friday…Messy Weekend

Today will be a quiet, dry and overall great day! It’ll be quite cloudy but mild is the call and some peeks of sunshine can sneak in today…

You can see that mess to our SW but we’re staying dry until tomorrow…

Clouds continue to rule overnight and that’ll help keep temperatures quite mild for a January night. Lows in the 20s & 30s can be expected with continued calm winds.

The weekend turns messy with the continued trends running warmer & wetter with this mess.

This means rain for most but there can be wet snow mixing in or sleet in high spots for the early to mid afternoon. As the storm lifts north by late Saturday night-overnight Sunday we can see wet snow persisting in the Northern Adirondacks. Sunday overall looks drier & mostly cloudy but Tupper Lake & those to the NW can still see some wet snow persist…

An easy 1/2″ to an 1″ or so of rain can be expected rather than talking snow totals…

The 7 Day is looking pretty good with more brighter & drier days next week with highs above average for this time of the year!