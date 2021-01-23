1/23/21: Cold and Windy to Start the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

The coldest air of the winter season so far is now moving into the Capital Region, temperatures this morning are mainly in the upper teens to near 20 and unfortunately we will not be moving too awfully much this afternoon.

High pressure is building in for this afternoon which will provide us with an increased amount of sunshine later into the day and will lead to a mostly clear night.

Because of the clear skies and still a little gusty wind temperatures will fall into the single digits and we will be dealing with wind chill temperatures well below zero, as cold as 20 below zero north into the Adirondacks.

Wind chill advisory goes into effect for the North Country for tonight through tomorrow morning for the dangerously cold wind chill temperatures.

Even if you aren’t north it will be VERY cold waking up on Sunday morning with most seeing wind chill temperatures somewhere between -5 and -15!

We are still watching for a storm potential on Tuesday into Wednesday, the details are not there quite yet, but the guidance has been trending northward over the last several runs and so it is looking more likely for snow by Tuesday. What we don’t know is how much or who has the best chance at accumulating snow, will continue to gather more details over the coming days.

There is another storm threat for the end of the week as well. Again, guidance keeps this system south, however, if it trends north like Tuesday’s threat then we will once again be talking about widespread snow to end the week. Again, we will continue to monitor the trends over the coming days. Otherwise it will just be cold for the week with temperatures mainly in the 20’s. Have a great day! -Rob