1/23/2022: Snow showers possible, but don’t expect much

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Light snow showers will develop this afternoon, especially for Albany and points to the south and west. We don’t expect much in the way of accumulation – totals could range from a coating to an inch for those who see the flakes fly long enough.

Snow will taper off in the hours after sunset, and we’ll go back to chilly overnight temps. Expect teens in the Mid-Hudson, single digits in the Capital District, and below zero in the Adirondacks.

Monday could feature some sun early on, before turning cloudy later in the day. Snow showers will again develop after dark, and continue into Tuesday. At this point, we expect somewhat more widespread snow, but still light accumulations.. Perhaps a widespread 1-3″ inches.

Another deep freeze settles in mid-week, with highs around 20 and sub-zero lows on Thursday morning. Be sure to bundle up!