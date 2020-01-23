1/23/2020: “Warming” Up Today & Friday!

Despite the chilly start in the single digits & teens this morning ,we’re warming up fast with sunshine this morning & afternoon. Increasing clouds will take over by the late afternoon, evening.

Yesterday felt great with a high of 35° and today is even better!

As clouds take over this evening and through the overnight, temperatures will only fall to the teens & low 20s. Chilly but not as frigid as this morning…

Clouds will win tomorrow but we should be able to sneak in a little sun? 40s again will feel great! Saturday is going to be messy but as the model guidance runs wetter & warmer, this can be a rain/mix for many valley locations with a changeover to snow in higher terrain? It’s going to be a tricky system…

Saturday looks to start dry but by 11AM-3PM this system moves in with a chilly rain, mix for most Valley locations and a mix with snow trying to materialize in higher terrain.

Saturday afternoon and evening is looking tricky as models are trending wetter in Albany and valley locations while it can continue as a mix or snow in hilltowns and mountains.

This is a fast mover…it looks to be lifting by midnight-1AM Sunday.

There’s still a lot to look at for Sunday as we may dry out for a few hours but reinforced cold air can bring this system back in as some snow Sunday and even a mix or rain at times in Valley locations? We’ll need to continue watching this mess out west through today & tonight to get a better handle on how it sets up as it moves NE to us!