1/22/22: Mostly Cloudy, Late day Snow Shower Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Despite the cold temperatures the last two days, at least we were able to enjoy the abundant sunshine. For the second half of the weekend, expect more clouds than sun as an area of low pressure passes to our south, this will also bring the risk of a few flurries or light snow showers for the afternoon and into the evening. High pressure will be moving away for tonight, this will allow a weak system to pass to our north, not expecting any precipitation from this, however, with the increase in clouds and a light southerly wind developing temperatures will likely remain above zero tonight and may in fact increase a touch into Sunday morning.

Another clipper-like system will be passing by to our south on Sunday, as mentioned above, this will allow for more clouds than sunshine through the afternoon with the chance for flurries and snow showers. Accumulations should be light and would only expect a coating to a half an inch with perhaps a localized amount close to 1″.

The day looks to start out dry, but cloudy. Temperatures will likely be much warmer than the last several morning with temperatures by 7am between about 8-16 degrees.

As the cold front moves closer to us, and low pressure tracks to our south there is the chance for scattered flurries and light snow showers. This system does not have much moisture to work with and this is why I am thinking accumulations will be rather limited.

In the wake of this weak system, temperatures for Monday will turn a touch cooler than Sunday with highs likely in the mid 20s. Skies should turn partly sunny, however, in the progressive weather pattern we find ourselves in, yet another clipper system will be approaching for Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

This system could be a touch more robust and has the potential to drop a few inches of snow through Monday night. We are not looking at a big storm from this, but just something to watch as it could pose an inconvenience for Tuesday morning’s commute. As this system is passing on Tuesday, temperatures will likely climb into the low to mid 30s, however, behind it, another shot of very cold air for Wednesday and Thursday with highs Wednesday in the teens and only rebounding close to 20 for Thursday.

Seasonable chill will carry us into next weekend, with highs on Friday in the upper 20s with perhaps a snow shower or two, turning partly sunny but cooler with highs back into the mid 20s by next Saturday. Have a great Sunday! -Rob