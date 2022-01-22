1/22/22: Coldest start in about a year

Brrrr…. Albany’s low of -5° this morning was the coldest temperature recorded in the Capital City since last January! Mostly clear skies and light winds allowed for a lot of cooling overnight. At least there’s not really a wind chill concern as there has been the past few days.

A strong ridge of high pressure is responsible for the clear skies, and will remain in place throughout the course of the day. That means grab the shades as well as the winter coat!

Highs will cruise into the lower 20’s by this afternoon. Still below average for this time of year but, especially with less wind, a lot more manageable than yesterday.

More clouds build in as the sun goes down, and that will prevent us from getting quite as cold overnight. Expect low temps in the low teens for the Capital District, and single digits in the outlying areas.

A few flurries are possible west of Albany Sunday, but they won’t amount to much. Monday is chilly, with clouds and snow showers developing late in the evening. Light snow is possible across the entire region on Tuesday.

We’re straight back to the deep freeze after that, with breezy conditions and temps mostly in the teens on Wednesday. Thursday morning, we’re back below zero with highs in the upper teens. Friday sees a return to the 20’s. Stay warm!