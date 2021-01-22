1/22/21: Coldest Air of the Season Arrives This Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

After a relatively mild stretch for much of January we are about to see our coldest air of the season for this weekend and this appears to have some staying power into next week. An arctic cold front is moving in tonight, this will be crossing the region in the next few hours and temperatures will fall overnight into the single digits to near 10 for many.

This is not going to be “extreme” cold, but more typical cold for the end of January with highs in the teens and low to mid 20’s.

However, we will be dealing with a rather gusty northwest wind, this will provide us with wind chill temperatures through Saturday afternoon in the 0 to -10 degree range for many with -15 to -20 in the higher elevations.

High pressure will be building in for the weekend, that will increase our likelihood of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday, so, it’ll look nice, but be sure to bundle up going outside in the afternoon!

We are still watching for a storm threat early next week into Tuesday, the trends have been further north, however, it appears the best chance at any accumulating snow would remain south and west of Albany. There is time for this to change and the finer details will continue to be ironed out through the weekend.

Aside from that storm potential it appears to be a relatively quiet and cold period of weather through the end of next week, however, another storm potential is possible for the end of the week into next weekend, but again, this one appears to be suppressed south, we will continue to monitor both of these possible storms over the coming days. Have a great weekend! -Rob