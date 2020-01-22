1/22/2020: Becoming Brighter, Not as Cold!

Forecast

Early thin clouds will part for another bright and beautiful day! Temperatures will warm quickly to a day in the mid 30s!

As the clouds clear through the day, we’ll keep it clear overnight so temperatures will drop like a rock. We’ll be quiet, dry and we’ll have calm winds but temperatures will be quite cold.

Temperatures will stay above average for day highs and sunny, dry days are expected through Friday. We’re keeping a quiet forecast until the weekend…

This weekend is looking like it’ll bring a wintry mess as we track another storm potential. Snow looks to move in by the early to mid afternoon Saturday and can bring a mix at times. Snow is likely to continue overnight into Sunday. It’s still too early for snow totals but we’ll continue to track this storm and bring you updates…

