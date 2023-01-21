Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Seasonable day to start the weekend with clouds holding tough, which held temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. We will remain mostly cloudy through tonight and into Sunday before our next storm system arrives by Sunday evening with mainly snow, but some will see a mix as well.

Our storm system is two pieces, one to the west with energy, and another along the Gulf of Mexico with a good source of energy. These two pieces will be heading our way during the day on Sunday and arriving from the southwest between 6pm-8pm.

Futurecast shows things will start out quiet on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies, there may be a few breaks of sunshine to start the day, but clouds will quickly move back in. Temperatures will likely get into the mid 30s as winds go a bit southeast during the afternoon.

Snow will be arriving between 6pm-8pm, however, it may begin as a brief mix, especially in the Hudson Valley where temperatures may be just a tad too warm to begin, however, with evaporational cooling temperatures will fall a bit and support a change back to all snow.

Near or after midnight there will be some warmer air, above freezing, trying to nose its way in aloft. This will bring the chance for a mix or just plain old rain, mainly for areas south and east of Albany and this would cut down a touch on snowfall amounts.

Temperatures will cool again after about 5am Monday which would transition all the precipitation back to snow into Monday morning. This will likely make for a messy Monday morning commute.

A very manageable and quick moving storm system for sure, with a general 3-6″ for many, lesser amounts especially to the south and east where these areas favor a bit more in the way of mixing. Higher amounts likely in the northern Berkshires, Taconics and into Southern Vermont with 6-9″, these amounts will also be found in the Helderbergs, into the Hills of Schenectady County and the Catskills. The real winners will likely be the spine of the Berkshires into the Spine of the Green Mountains where some areas will likely approach a half a foot of snow.

We will get a quiet day on Tuesday before another wintry system takes aim at the northeast for Wednesday into Thursday. Currently it appears it will start as snow, but likely change to a mix for many Wednesday night, still plenty of time to fine tune the details on this one. Quick shot of colder air for Friday with perhaps a few more snow showers for next Saturday. Have a great night! -Rob