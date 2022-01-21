1/21/2022: Another deep freeze settles in

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie:

Bundle up! It’s a truly cold start to Friday, with wind chills as low as -10° in the Capital District and -20° in the higher terrain. Actual air temperatures will start off around zero, and rise into the low teens by this afternoon. While we expect nothing but sun out there, a steady light wind out of the north will keep us from getting any warmer.

That wind will also mean that the wind chill will be a constant factor. Even during the “warmest” part of the day, we’ll consistently feel like below zero with that breeze factored in.

That wind finally eases up a bit overnight, and may go calm by sunrise on Saturday. Don’t expect too much relief, though. While we won’t have that biting wind, actual temps will be that much lower. Expect to be well below zero from Albany and south into the Mid-Hudson. The rest of our region will be more than 10 below zero, with some in the Adirondacks falling to more than 20 below! Brrrrrrr

Saturday afternoon is a little better, but that’s not saying much: highs will be in the upper teens to right around 20, with mostly sunny skies. Sunday morning doesn’t look quite as cold, with lows around 10 in the Capital District. In the afternoon, snow showers will try to move in from western New York. Those west of Albany could see light accumulations, but don’t expect much of an impact.

Beyond that, we’ve got a chilly but rather quiet start to the work week on Monday. Morning lows will range from the single digits to right around the 10 degree mark. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 20’s, with a mix of sun and clouds. Snow is in the cards for the entire area on Tuesday, but exactly how much is possible remains to be seen. We’ll bring you more details as new data becomes available in the coming days.

Wednesday looks blustery, with highs in the low 20’s but wind chills making it feel much colder. Thursday features lows back down to the neighborhood of zero degrees… it is January, after all!