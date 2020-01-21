1/21/2020: Bitter Cold AM, Lots of Sun Today!

Today is another brutally cold morning with especially cold temps, subzero, to the north. Glens Falls and many north of Albany have been as cold as -5 to -10 below zero overnight and it’s still a very cold morning…

Temperatures will eventually warm to the mid 20s but will still be a slightly below average day as we should be at 30°.

The sunshine that made Monday marvelous will be back today!

A few more clouds will stream in from the north by sunset and through tonight but the cold air remains…

Temperatures will finally feel a little better as the mid 30s Wednesday warm to the low 40s Thursday.

We’re keeping it quiet through the end of the week and clouds will win by Friday. It’s still way too early for details but this weekend is looking messy with snow, mix chances Saturday & Sunday with snow shower chances into Monday.