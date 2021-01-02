1/2/21: More Light snow to End the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

High pressure is building in tonight, this will provide partly clear skies overnight and into the start of Sunday which will allow our temperatures to fall into the low 20’s.

Clouds will quickly win out by mid morning as our next system begins to approach from the south. Unlike our storm Friday night, this looks to bring only snow by Sunday afternoon and through the overnight.

Futurecast is doing a great job showing this as energy now located in the middle of the country, we have a surface storm system now forming in Georgia and both of these features are heading towards the northeast.

Now, we will be getting snow from this, I am not thinking it will be a huge storm as the surface feature and the energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere don’t actually get together until they are off the coast of Maine. By dinner time on Sunday most will begin to see snow falling, especially south of I-90.

Snow will spread northward overnight and continue snowing through midnight.

There could be periods of heavier snow embedded in the larger system, but we are not looking at heavy snow from this, perhaps a light to at times moderate snowfall Sunday evening and overnight. Light snow looks to continue into Monday morning, especially west into the Helderbergs and Catskills.

Again, not looking at a huge snow from this storm, but those of you west of the Hudson Valley and into the Catskills may have to get your snow blowers ready. The same can be said for those in the Berkshires and southern Green Mountains.

A general 2-4″ looks likely for most, with lesser amounts on the west sides of the Berkshires and Greens as we are expecting a little bit of downsloping in those locations and upslope west, which is where the bullseye of 6-8″ is seen west on the Hudson into the Catskills. Beyond Monday morning things look relatively quiet as we approach next weekend. Perhaps a few snow showers by next Sunday, but if you are looking for more active weather, this is not your week, stand by for the middle of the month, there are indications things could get a little more interesting once again. Have a great night! -Rob