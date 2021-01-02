1/2/2021: Mild and windy this afternoon, more snow Sunday

It’s a wintry start to the first weekend of 2021! Up to 3 inches of snow fell last night, followed by slowly warming temperatures and a transition to wintry mix and rain.

In the valleys, most of that snow has gone straight to slush. In the hills and mountains, periods of freezing rain might lead to coatings of ice on top of the fresh snow. Everyone needs to take it slow out there!

The system that brought the wintry weather is pushing out of the area, but high pressure is hot on its heels. That will lead to drier conditions later today and Sunday morning, but it will also lead to a bit of wind. Gusts could top out around 40 miles per hour early this afternoon.

With highs in the 40’s today, much of the slush will melt in the valleys. The snow in the hills will itself turn slushy. Then, temps plummet into the low 20’s overnight. Anything that’s left on the ground will freeze back over, leading to a potentially icy start to Sunday.

Expect at least some sunshine to accompany the cold temps tomorrow morning. Skies will turn overcast once again for the afternoon… then snow returns!

Round two of the wintry weather could begin in the early afternoon for the Catskills, but most of us will not see the flakes fly until around sunset.

The steadiest snow will fall Sunday night, though on and off snow showers will continue into Monday morning. This won’t be a blockbuster system like the December nor’easter, but most of us can expect several inches of fresh dense snow. Our first take on the forecast has 1-3″ in Albany, Troy and Schenectady, with higher totals south – especially in the Catskills, where 6″ or so could fall.

Monday afternoon looks quieter, with highs in the mid 30’s and cloudy skies. Temperatures look to range from 20’s in the morning to 30’s in the afternoon through the end of the work week.

Wednesday and, to a lesser extent, Thursday look a bit breezy and could each feature light snow showers as another system pushes through.