1/3/2021: Fast moving storm set to bring a few inches of fresh snow

A quick moving system is set to cross the News10 region later today and into early Monday morning, and many of us can expect a few inches of fresh snow.

Winter Weather Advisories go into effect at 1 pm for Berkshire, Delaware, Ulster, and Dutchess Counties, where we are most confident that snow will lead to significant travel impacts.

Highest totals will be in the neighborhood of a half foot in the higher terrain of the Catskills. From western Albany County and into the Mid-Hudson, we expect 3-6 inches. The Capital District, Mohawk Valley, Berkshires, and Southern Greens can all expect 1-3. Most of the Adirondacks and North County will only wind up with a coating to an inch.

Snow should be wrapping up by sunrise on Monday, and the rest of the day looks cool & mostly cloudy. A few more flurries could fly later on Tuesday.

For the remainder of the forecast, expect lows in the low to mid 20’s and highs in the mid to upper 30’s. Wednesday will feature a bit of sun, Thursday will be more sunny but at times chilly and blustery.