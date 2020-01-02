1/2/20: Beautiful, Sunny Day Ahead!

Today is going to be beautiful with lots of sunshine! Partly to mostly sunny with highs reaching the low 40s making most of us an easy 10-12 degrees above average!

Clouds will increase late tonight and rain starts moving in by 2-3 AM

The wettest part of Friday will be in the morning & early afternoon before we get to dry out for the evening but it’ll still likely be gloomy with overcast skies…

Showers are likely to return overnight/early Saturday morning with showers widespread by 7-8AM

Colder air to the north can mean snow by the early-mid afternoon for the high peaks of the Adirondacks but as we all get into colder air at night-it’s likely to changeover to snow for all at night & overnight for early Sunday.

Slick travel can be expected with possible minor accumulation Saturday night into early Sunday? Colder air is likely to be here through at least the middle half of next week…