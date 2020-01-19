1/19/2020: Leftover snow showers and breezy weather

The snow is over for most! While we didn’t quite see the heavy snowfall that we expected, we all got in on the action. Most saw 3 to 5 inches, with only a few spots topping half a foot.

There are a few leftover snow showers over the southern Adirondacks, Catskills, and Berkshires, so don’t be surprised to see the flakes still flying in those areas.

Lake effect snow showers could persist into the afternoon for the western Adirondacks and Mohawk River Valley. Additional accumulations will generally be less than an inch.

For the rest of us, expect periods of sun and clouds with temperatures rising a few degrees above freezing.

It’ll also be breezy, with gusts up to 30 or 35 miles per hour. With fresh, powdery snow on the ground, expect some drifting today.

High pressure will inch closer to us for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, bringing more sun but also pulling colder air in from the north.

We’ll start to see the chilly trend by the early morning hours of the holiday. Temperatures will fall to the low teens or single digits across the area.

Highs will peak in the 20’s on Monday and Tuesday with lots of sun. By the middle of the week, we’ll see a few more clouds but keep the dry weather around.

The end of the week is also trending warmer, with temperatures peaking in the 40’s on Thursday and Friday. Our next chance for wintry weather comes next weekend. While the details of that system are far from certain, it looks like we could see morning snow transitioning to rain by the afternoon. We’ll update as new data comes in.