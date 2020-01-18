1/18/20: Snow tonight, Breezy Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Snow arrived right on schedule this afternoon as an area of low pressure continues to track to our north with high pressure in place and plenty of cold air, this will remain an all snow event through tonight.

While this storm continues to move through the Great Lakes and Northern New York it will begin to pull up slightly milder air through the night tonight. So, our temperatures will continue to rise and by Sunday morning we look to be near 30 degrees.

While it does this, snow for some will begin to let up tonight. I am thinking between 10-11pm, if you are south of Albany, most of your snow will be done… However, if you are north and east, snow will continue through the night.

After midnight, many of us are seeing dry weather as the main area of snow shifts to northern New York and into northern Vermont.

There are some indications that another burst of snow will try to move through the Capital Region before daybreak tomorrow which may add another quick inch or two for some…

While most of us will see cloudy and windy conditions for your Sunday, there will be some up slope going on east of Albany, this may add another inch or two for those of you in Southern Vermont, into the Berkshires and into the Taconics. So when all is said and done here are the amounts that we will look to see by Sunday evening…

A quiet stretch of weather through about the middle of the week, cold as well. However, Friday we look to cloud up as our next system approaches. This looks to move in Saturday night into Sunday and could bring us another round of snow… Something to certainly watch as we progress through the week.

Have a great weekend! -Rob