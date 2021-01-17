1/17/2020: Another cool and breezy one, more light snow ahead

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Leftover light snow is stall falling this morning in the wake of the bigger, messy system from Saturday. These won’t amount to much, but they could make travel that much more difficult in areas that saw the worst of yesterday’s snow. Winter Storm Warnings remained in effect until noon for Hamilton and northern Herkimer counties.

Snow will taper off for the second half of the day, and high temperatures will wind up in the mid to upper 30’s for most.

Winds will also pick up, however. Gusts will top out anywhere from 30-40 miles per hour, with even higher measurements in the high spots of Bennington/Berkshire counties. Keep the wind chills in mind! Even though temps will rise above freezing, it won;t always feel like it.

Winds will ease up overnight, and a few more light snow showers could redevelop during Monday morning. Don’t expect a ton of new accumulation, and the activity should taper off again by the second half of the day.

Tuesday looks cool and quiet, then we’ll enter a more active and unsettled period later in the week. Flurries are possible on Wednesday and Friday, with some more substantial snow showers on Thursday.

NEWS10 Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Closings and Delays

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report