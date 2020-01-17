1/17/20: Brutally Cold & Bright Friday, Snowstorm Saturday

Today may be deceiving as the sunshine will be bright & brilliant but it’s a brutally cold Friday! Arctic air has moved in behind this cold front and temperatures this morning have dropped 15 to near 30 degrees from Thursday morning!

Subzero wind chills of -5 to -15 degrees are likely this morning in the Capital District but wind chills -20 to -25 degrees are in the Adirondacks. Wind chills try and get to single digits this afternoon as we warm into the lower 20s.

Winds will eventually diminish this evening but it’ll still be very cold as we drop to single digit lows. Clouds will increase overnight and early tomorrow morning ahead of the snowstorm…

Saturday morning starts dry but the widespread snow starts moving in by 11AM-1PM west to east. We’ll see steadiest and at times heaviest snow from 2PM-8PM.

We’ll notice some dry air cutting in by 10PM-Midnight and we’ll look to dry for many Albany-south by the overnight into early Sunday. Snow showers may lift north and higher totals can be north and into Southern Vermont, Northern Berkshire County as the snow showers persist in these areas…

Sunday will feature a drier day with only a snow shower or two across the Capital Region. We’ll find some sunshine in the afternoon but it’ll be breezy adding an extra bite to the day. Bitter cold air comes fast next week with these days barely in the 20s and nights near zero?! Stay updated, stay warm & stay safe!