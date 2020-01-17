1/17/19: Snow Moves in Saturday Afternoon

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A bitter cold afternoon today with temperatures only in the mid to upper teens and a gusty wind giving us wind chill temperatures near and at times below zero… Temperatures moderate slightly for Saturday, however, snow will be making a return to the Capital Region.

High pressure to the north has brought in very cold air from Canada… That cold air will be locked in as the snow begins Saturday afternoon.

Here’s or storm system, already bringing light snow through the Midwest. This will push east tonight and arrive in the Capital region between 11am and 2pm from southwest to northeast.

Winter weather advisories and warnings have been issued ahead of this incoming storm.

These winter weather alerts will be in effect from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

It will be battling dry air initially, however once it gets going it will snow moderately, at times heavy through the afternoon. Given the temperatures are so cold, it won’t take long for the snow to begin to accumulate. The best time to get out will be Saturday morning when in fact we may see some sunshine.

By noon-time the snow will be moving in, again, it should begin light due to the dry air that is locked in over the northeast.

The snow will likely pickup in intensity during the mid afternoon and early evening… Right now looking at about 3-6 hours of moderate snowfall before the heaviest of the snow shifts north and east.

That shift will occur between 8pm-10pm, which is why the highest amounts expected from this storm will remain through the north country and into the Berkshires and southern Vermont.

Some snowfall will continue through Sunday afternoon. So while for most of us it would be just a nuisance snow, we could see an additional few inches during Sunday, especially east of Albany.

A cold start to the new week, before temperatures slowly moderate by the end of the week back into the 30’s.

Have a great weekend!

-Rob