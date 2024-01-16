Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Rob Lindenmuth & Kevin Appleby:

Area-wide snowfall for this afternoon with cold temperatures, most only in the upper teens and low 20s. Everyone saw a general 2-6″ of snow, now we will get rather chilly overnight with windchill temperatures approaching zero and in some cases dropping below zero into Wednesday morning.

Behind this little storm system our attention will turn to the cold air that will be flowing into the region for later in the week and into the weekend.

There are several more chances at some light snow through the end of the week, with scattered light snow showers possible Thursday afternoon. We are watching for the chance for a storm on Friday, currently it appears this storm will stay south of the region, however, there is a chance this could trend further to the north so we will keep an eye on this. Aside from this, our coldest air of the season will be arriving with some sunshine expected through Wednesday afternoon. Again, bundle up in the morning, windchill temperatures will be near or below zero for many.

Despite some sunshine, temperatures will struggle to get out of the teens and low 20s. With the wind we do expect windchill temperatures to remain in the single digits on either side of zero. It will be a good day to stay bundled up if you need to go outside, and don’t forget to bring the pets in!

More clouds with scattered snow showers for us on Thursday. Temperatures may warm into the low to mid 20s, so perhaps a touch warmer than what we are expecting for tomorrow.

We will keep an eye on the storm potential for Friday, but one thing looks certain, behind this feature, whether we get the snow or not, it will turn very cold to start the weekend. Overnight lows in the single digits with highs in the teens for Saturday. It will be another windy day with windchill temperatures remaining near zero. The deep freeze does look to ease a little for the second half of the weekend and into next week as highs look to warm into the mid 30s by next Tuesday with a few snow showers possible. Stay warm! -Cap, Rob & Kevin