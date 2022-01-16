1/16/22: Snow Continues tonight

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo and Rob Lindenmuth:

Area of low pressure continues to move northward along the coast tonight, this will trend westward overnight, however, looking at recent trends in observations and latest guidance coming in, it is likely we will remain snow through most of this storm, as guidance is suggesting we will remain a touch colder.

Expect the snow to continue tonight, heavy at times with snowfall rates approaching 1-2″ per hour, especially after midnight into the pre-dawn hours of Monday morning.

If there is going to be any mixing, that will likely be just east of the Hudson Valley in the morning with perhaps some sleet or even a pocket or two of freezing rain. But by mid morning on Monday most of the snow has already fallen and we are looking at a general 3-6″ around the Capital Region with higher amounts into Western New England, Catskills, Helderbergs and the Adirondacks.

Winds will also become a concern with gusts 45-50mph in western New England with not much in the Hudson Valley. Winds will shift to the west tomorrow afternoon and we should all get in on a few hours of gusty winds through Monday evening. Cold air follows for Tuesday, a clipper system moves in on Wednesday with slightly milder air and then a blast of arctic air to close out the week and into next weekend with highs likely stuck in the teens. Have a great night and stay safe! -Cap & Rob