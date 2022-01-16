1/16/2022: Snow, wintry mix tonight and into Monday

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:



Today looks quiet and chilly. We got to below zero for morning lows, but less wind meant it didn’t feel quite as brutal as Saturday morning. Afternoon highs will wind up in the mid 20’s, with more clouds building as the sun goes down. Late tonight, those clouds give way to wintry weather ahead of a powerful system moving up the east coast.

It starts as snow for all of us, with quickly rising totals through the early morning hours of Monday. Winds out of the east and some warmer air trying to sneak into the area will cause a change for some of us, though…

In the hours leading up to sunrise, parts of Columbia, Rensselaer, and Washington counties will see a transition to wintry mix and then plain rain. Less time in the snow means lower totals than the rest of our viewing area.

Other valley locations will also see a change to mixed precipitation, but slightly later in the morning, likely after the sun has risen. Meanwhile, most in the mountains will stay cold enough to support snow through most or all of the storm. The result is higher totals – 9 to 12 inches! – for high spots in the Catskills, Adirondacks, Green Mountains, and parts of the Berkshires.

Meanwhile, central Columbia and Rensselaer counties will have a hard time picking up 3 inches. We have Albany and Schenectady somewhere in-between – thinking in the 3 to 6 inch range.

Cold and breezy on Tuesday, behind that system… bundle up! Then snow showers are again possible on Wednesday with lows around 10 and afternoon highs near the freezing mark.

Expect a return to the deep freeze for the end of the week, with lows back down to around zero in Friday and Saturday mornings.