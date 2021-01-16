1/16/2021: Winter storm moves out, but turning windy later today

Rain, snow and sleet will continue through midday today. Most in the river valleys would up with a slushy coating to an inch, but many in the hills and mountains would up with a half foot or more!

By lunchtime, the snow will have ended for all but the Adirondacks and the North Country.

Later in the evening, a few flurries and light snow showers could redevelop, especially north and west of Albany. Don’t expect them to be as intense or as long lived as the snow we experienced this morning.

In addition to that light snow, we could all see the wind pick up at times this evening. Gusts could top 40 miles per hour across much of the region.

Flurries could linger into Sunday, but expect otherwise cool and cloudy conditions. More substantial snow showers could develop in the Mohawk Valley and the Adirondacks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, while the Capital District stays dry and sees highs in the mid 30’s.

Tuesday could feature some sun, before daily snow shower/flurry chances resume Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.