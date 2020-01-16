1/16/20: Slick AM, Very Windy Day

This morning will bring some slick roads across the Capital District with light snow showers mixing with some rain & sleet. We’ll find the chance for a general 1-3″ as you travel Albany-north but expect the highest accumulations in the Northern Adirondacks. Higher terrain can still pick up a few inches from the Taconics into the Berkshires, Greens. Catskills can also pick up a few inches with some icing more a threat SW.

The snow showers continue through the late morning but as we dry after Noon-1 PM, we could still see some lake-enhanced snow showers for the northern Adirondacks & spine of the Green Mountains.

Winds become a concern this afternoon & evening with gusts as high as 45-50 mph possible.

As clouds clear overnight, temperatures will drop fast and we’ll find single digit and lower teens around town. Dangerously cold wind chills are possible in the Adirondacks as cold as -20 to -25 degrees so a Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect until 10 AM Friday.

Wind chills will still be subzero for all with a general “real feel” of -5 to -15 degrees tomorrow in the Capital Region.

There won’t be much in the way of improving as we’ll struggle to feel closer to single digits in the afternoon? Friday will be sunny & dry but again, bitter cold. The next snowstorm arrives Saturday afternoon-evening before being mostly dry by early Sunday with the exception of some light snow, mixing before the morning is over. Bitter cold continues next week…

It’s still too early for exact accumulations as this storm is just working ashore out west BUT widespread snow is likely to add a few to several inches by early Sunday AM with highest totals in higher terrain.