1/15/20: Great Wednesday Ahead, Messy Overnight?

Today is going to be another great day to take advantage of being outside with “mild” temps and sunshine!

Clouds thicken tonight and by Midnight-1AM we’re seeing a mix of rain and snow showers. This can persist into the early hours of Thursday AM before we mostly dry for the Capital District but the snow persists in the Adirondacks. A few inches can’t be ruled out in high spots?

Temperatures will fall Thursday afternoon/evening so expect a rapid drop-off by Thursday night and through Friday. Winds gusting 40-45 mph will be quite tough and add a blustery wind chill…

There are still more updates to come with Saturday’s snowstorm but the snow looks to arrive by the early to mid afternoon and be especially heavy at night.

It’s looking like light snow persists early Sunday with the chance for some icing or a mix before it’s out of here by Sunday afternoon?

It’s going to be a relatively fast mover but widespread snow is likely and it’s too early for detailed accumulations but it’s likely plowable amounts…