1/14/19: Mostly Cloudy, Some Sun?

For some in higher terrain-watch for some slick spots early on as some may have seen some freezing drizzle overnight. We’re dry now and today will be another above average day with highs in the mid 40s expected!

Today will be mostly cloudy but I think some bonus sunshine at times this morning & into the early afternoon.

Tonight we’ll fall to the lower 30s and we can’t rule out some spotty showers by 7-8 PM with a little leftover drizzle overnight? Some could see freezing drizzle as we fall to near 32 degrees or colder..watch for slick travel possible overnight (higher terrain) for untreated surfaces.

Sunshine makes a return Wednesday and will be a brighter & yet again above average day. Late Wednesday night will bring some snow or rain showers sticking around overnight and early Thursday could bring an early mix. Temperatures will fall Thursday afternoon/evening.

Arctic air will drop our temperatures to be bitter cold by Thursday night-weekend. We’re watching for the next storm potential Saturday & into early Sunday. It’s still too early as we’ll be fine-tuning the forecast and details but snow looks to arrive late Saturday & through early Sunday AM? Could be some ice concerns? Widespread snow could make this weekend’s totals significant so stay tuned as we keep you updated!