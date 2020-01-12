1/12/2020: Record warmth ends, turning cooler and windy

This morning is not anywhere close to normal by January standards. Our average overnight lows are in the teens this time of year… instead, we’re waking up to the 60’s!

For more perspective, our record high temperature for January 12th was 63 degrees. We hit 65 just after midnight, setting a new high temperature record before the sun even came up. Unfortunately, we’ve got wet weather putting a damper on things.

Bands of heavy rain are pushing through the area. While the showers and storms will be out of the area by lunchtime, winds will pick up. Gusts of up to 50 miles per hour will likely down a few trees or branches and could lead to spotty power outages.

Then, the cold air will come rushing back in from the north. So despite the warm start, it’s not shaping up to be the nicest Sunday given all the complicating weather factors.

Temps will have dropped into the 40’s by the afternoon and 30’s after sunset.

Overnight we’re in for a big shock to the system… Expect teens and 20’s, certainly a shock to the system after the quick taste of spring.

Monday looks partly cloudy with temps in the 30’s. Tuesday will feature 40’s and a few showers. Wednesday morning will bring more clouds. Most will stay dry, though a few snow showers could pass through the Adirondacks.

A quick moving system will bring some light snow to the area on Thursday morning before changing to rain as temperatures warm during the afternoon. Friday, expect lake effect snow showers in the Adirondacks and western Mohawk River valley. Next Saturday, a more substantial system could bring accumulating snow to all. Truly a weather roller coaster!