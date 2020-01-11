1/11/2020: Mostly cloudy, sometimes rainy, and VERY warm!

Put away the winter gear this weekend! Temperatures are starting out in the upper 40’s for many across the Capital Region. For perspective, our average afternoon HIGH temperature is around 30 degrees this time of year!

Winds out of the south have warmed us dramatically over the past 24 hours. Most are near 20 degrees warmer now than the were yesterday morning.

It won’t, however, be the nicest weekend. A slow moving front has stalled to our north. It’ll bring on and off rain to points north of Albany today. For Albany and south, expect cloudy skies with the occasional shower.

It is a huge system, though, and it’s bringing heavy rain everywhere from Illinois to the Deep South. Once it gets moving tonight, more substantial rain will impact the Capital Region.

Temperatures will rise steadily despite the cloud cover. In Albany, the record high temperature for the day is 57 degrees. We should surpass that mark just after lunchtime!

Highs will peak in the low 60’s for much of the Hudson River valley south of Saratoga. Most everyone else will see highs in the upper 50’s.

Overnight, a round of heavier rain will sweep through the area. Some could see brief periods of heavy rain, and a rumble of thunder or two isn’t out of the question!

The rest of Sunday looks warm and breezy. Temperatures will fall back to within reason for Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the upper 30’s and low 40’s.

A quick shower is possible late Tuesday, with the potential for a bit of snow north of Albany where temperatures could dip below freezing. Another chance for messy weather comes Thursday, with rain ending as snow in the overnight hours.