Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

It took most of the day, but skies did turn partly sunny this afternoon from north to south. Now that skies are clear we do expect a chilly night to develop with temperatures falling into the upper teens to near 20 with single digits in the Adirondacks.

A weak disturbance will rotate through for Wednesday. After some sunshine to start the day, we do expect clouds to thicken up again into the afternoon. Because of this and a very chilly start, temperatures will only make it into the low to mid 30s.

Storm crashing into the West coast tonight is set to impact the Capital Region and northeast by Thursday. It is likely we see all forms of precipitation from this beginning Thursday morning.

Clouds will increase through the day on Wednesday, we remain dry and cool, but with highs in the low 30s, this is very typical for early to mid January.

Clouds will remain Wednesday night into Thursday morning and ahead of a warm front temperatures will fall into the 20s. This will allow the initial push of moisture to fall in the form of snow for Thursday morning. Temperatures will quickly warm and we will dry out through midday, but rain will be returning by Thursday evening.

Rain continues into Friday morning. Temperatures will fall during the day on Friday with our highs being in the upper 40s to near 50 early in the day. We will get a push of colder air Friday night into the weekend. Things will also turn a bit windy for Saturday, so with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s with a gusty wind, it will likely feel much more like the teens through the afternoon. Our next chance at rain comes in on Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s with scattered rain showers possible. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob