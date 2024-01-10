Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a very mild day with temperatures in the 40s to near 50, a bit breezy at times and even a few rain and snow showers moving in from the west. The gusty nature of the wind will continue into the night, along with the risk for a rain or snow shower. Aside from that, skies will remain cloudy and we will remain relatively mild with lows in the low to mid 30s by Thursday morning.

There is a weak disturbance in the northern tier of the country that will be swinging through the Great Lakes on Thursday. This will bring a renewed push of clouds, but also perhaps a few flurries near the immediate Capital Region. Could be a period of steadier snow or passing snow showers to the north and west by late afternoon and evening, accumulations should remain rather light.

The next bigger storm system on the west coast will be moving across the country and will be moving into the region for Friday and Saturday morning. Currently it looks like it will start as a burst of snow before changing to plain rain by Friday night and into Saturday. It is behind this storm that our pattern will begin to change as cold air to the north will get tugged on behind the storm. We will likely be talking about our coldest air of the season so far arriving by late weekend and through much of next week.

Mostly cloudy for Thursday with a few snow showers or flurries with the bulk of that activity likely remaining north and west of Albany. Temperatures will be mild again with highs in the 30s to low 40s.

Friday is looking like a quiet afternoon with some sunshine with clouds on the increase for the second half of the day. Temperatures will remain mild with many in the upper 30s and low 40s. However, our next storm will be approaching by the late afternoon, more so into the evening and overnight, so we do turn a bit more active into the overnight. The big question will be how much snow do we see before the rain moves in and the answer to that looks to be not too much.

During the time when we see colder temperatures it does appear that our chances for any precipitation will remain relatively low. There could be a storm system that tries to develop along the leading edge of the colder air for Monday and Tuesday, we will continue to monitor these trends, but right now looking likely at at least some snow showers for Tuesday. Behind this it gets very cold with highs in the low to mid 20s and overnight lows in the low to mid teens, but it doesn’t appear to feature much in the way of precipitation. There could be some wind as well, so windchill issues may be on the increase through next week. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob