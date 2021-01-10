1/10/21: Cloudy and Cold Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It took a while today, but the sun did come out for everyone by mid-afternoon, however, it didn’t do too much to help our temperatures with highs only in the mid to upper 20’s. Hopefully you enjoyed the sunshine because we will be hard pressed to see much of that on Monday with highs once again in the mid to upper 20’s and even the chance at a few flurries or a quick snow shower.

We are going to be seeing an end to the very quiet weather that we have enjoyed for the last 7 days or so. But it will come at us very subtly over the next several days as a series of weak disturbances pass through the northeast through the middle of the week.

Weak disturbance number 1 will provide more clouds on Monday with perhaps a snow shower in the afternoon, especially north and west of Albany. Disturbance number 2 will provide an increase in cloud cover later Tuesday afternoon with a shift in the winds that may bring some Lake Effect well north of Albany. Disturbance 3 will bring once again, cloudy skies, but it also looks a little more robust than the first two disturbances, meaning, it is looking more likely at a few flurries or snow showers areawide by Wednesday afternoon, not a big deal.

While we see relatively quiet weather, those along the Gulf States, it’s a different story. They are seeing a winter storm bringing several inches of snow through Texas and Louisiana, even into Northern Mississippi. This storm will miss us well to the south as high pressure continues to shield us from any big storms.

I am anticipating a more robust storm system to move through late this week and into next weekend. Right now it appears we will see rain and snow on Friday as the storm passes to our north. We will turn windy and much colder Saturday and especially into Sunday with residual moisture left behind we could be dealing with snow showers through next weekend with a cool down with highs back into the low 30’s. It looks like the real chilly air will have it’s eyes on the Northeast by the middle of next week, of course that can change, so continue to check back for updates in the days ahead. Have a great week! -Rob