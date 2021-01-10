1/10/2021: Quiet now, but turning more unsettled for the week ahead…

High pressure in control today means that we’ll see a fair amount of sunshine, and a continuation of the quiet weather pattern that we’ve been seeing.

High temperatures will wind up in the low 30’s for most. Some in the Mid-Hudson may get closer to 40 degrees, while the Adirondacks will struggle to get out of the 20’s all day.

We expect another quiet one tonight, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures that again dip down into the teens for most.

Monday will feature more clouds and perhaps a flurry or two. Tuesday looks somewhat milder with highs in the mid 30’s for most. It’s not until Wednesday that we’ll see some more widespread snow showers – even those will be light, passing, and hard pressed to produce decent accumulations.

A bigger system approaches Thursday evening. because temperatures will be warmer out in front of the system – in the low 40’s, perhaps – it could start as rain before temperatures fall overnight and we see a transition to snow.

Models are still up in the air as to how much we see, and the system is very far out, so stay tuned for a more concrete call on snowfall – but if the current data were to hold, we’d be talking about an inch or two of fresh snow for most.

We’ll stay in an unsettled pattern after that system, with lake effect snow being possible for points north and west of Albany into the weekend.