1/10/20: Warmer weather, rain begin today

Put down the snowshoes and break out the umbrellas… This weekend’s weather will feel more like the end of April than January!

Overnight, temperatures were cold up north but only dropped to around 30 in the Albany area! It’s all because of high pressure set up off the coast of the Northeast, funneling warmer air up the Hudson River Valley.

The warm air, however, hasn’t yet made it to the Adirondacks or the North Country. A bit of snow and sleet could fall in those areas over the course of the morning before turning to rain for the afternoon.

As a result, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Warren, Montgomery, Fulton, Hamilton, and Herkimer Counties until 1PM. Watch for slick spots on the roads!

Temperatures will warm quickly throughout the day, reaching the upper 40’s by late afternoon.

Showers will move into the Capital District after lunchtime and last, on and off, through Sunday morning.

Overnight, clouds and rain will prevent temperatures from dropping much. We’ll start Saturday with temps in the 40’s and end up around 60 degrees! That would set a record for the warmest temperature ever recorded on January 11th.

Sunday looks just as warm! Rain will end with a bang midday Sunday, as a few downpours and perhaps a bit of wind is possible.

Expect cooler (but still above average) temperatures for the work week, with highs generally around 40 degrees. A few late night snow showers are possible Tuesday into Wednesday.