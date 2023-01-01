Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a bit cooler today, with more clouds and a bit of a breeze through the afternoon, most of the day was spent in the 40s after a high of 51 just after midnight. Back to the upper 40s for Monday with some sunshine and less wind.

High pressure will stick around for Monday, but with a flow from the west northwest, we will continue to see clouds as moisture from the Great Lakes will continue to flow into the Capital Region.

Our next storm system is becoming better organized out west and will arrive by Tuesday morning with a warm front and a few showers. Rain will become likely through Tuesday afternoon and evening as the storm system moves closer. Temperatures will rise through Tuesday night and we will become quite warm for Wednesday with a few scattered showers as a cold front approaches.

Monday will begin with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures mainly in the mid 30s for most.

Better breaks of sunshine through the afternoon will help to boost our temperatures into the mid and upper 40s for most. We will remain dry as well with high pressure still mainly in control off the east coast.

Our warm front will be approaching on Tuesday. This will likely bring the chance for a few showers to start the morning with, with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. These showers will transition to a period of steady rain into the afternoon.

By Tuesday evening, the steadiest rain should begin to shift to the north along the warm front, then temperatures will likely hold steady or even rise Tuesday night into Wednesday.

It will turn very warm on Wednesday with highs for most in the upper 50s and low 60s. However, as a cold front approaches we will be dodging a few rain showers, especially for the later part of the afternoon and evening. Cooler for Thursday with scattered snow showers possible. Back to the 30s for Friday with the chance for snow showers continuing. We look to remain in the 30s, which is much more seasonable, as we head into the weekend. Have a great week! -Rob