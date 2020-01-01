1/1/2020: Happy New Year! Some Sun, Flurries & Windy Wednesday

Happy New Year Everyone! Today will bring some sunshine with partly sunny skies and we can’t rule out a few flurries around town this morning & into the afternoon.

Snow showers are steadier and at times heavier in the Adirondacks prompting a Winter Weather Advisory in Herkimer & Hamilton counties until this evening…

Thursday is looking beautiful with lots of sun and highs reaching the lower 40s!

Friday is going to turn wet fast with rain showers anytime and highs near 40°. Saturday is also looking soggy, quite mild before temperatures fall in the afternoon/evening and we’ll see it end with a burst of snow. Snow showers overnight into early Sunday morning can make things slick. Colder air makes a comeback next week with a few chances for snow as well.