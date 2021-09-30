09/30/2021: The coolest day since Memorial Day weekend

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday and last day of September! It’s not quite as cool this morning as it was 24 hours. Instead of readings in the 30s, we are starting off into the 40s to near 50°. Despite the more seasonable start, temperatures will stay cool today. A cooler Canadian air mass will continue flowing into the area. This could be the coolest day since Memorial Day weekend. Most of the area will struggle to climb out of the 50s this afternoon.

We will see some breaks for sunshine by late-day. The clearing process continues tonight. Temperatures will quickly fall off and settle into the 30s. Areas of frost are possible for most of the area, meanwhile parts of the Adirondacks and the Catskills could see reading closer to freezing. Albany’s first frosty morning is coming right on schedule. The first fall frost historically comes during the early days of October.

After a frosty Friday morning, temperatures will stay seasonably cool to wrap up the week. Temperatures will nudge back into the 60s around the Capital Region. We will also see more sunshine.

High temperatures will trend more seasonable this weekend, and then hold steady. The pattern will turn a little unsettled. A few showers are possible Saturday, especially for the north half of the area. Shower chances will be area-wide on Sunday and Monday.