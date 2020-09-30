09/30/2020: Morning rain then improving this afternoon

The latest Storm Tracker forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! We asked for it and Mother Nature certainly delivered. An almost drought quenching amount of rain has fallen across the Capital Region since last evening. Steady heavy rain continued through the night and into early this morning.

The heaviest rain is moving off to the northeast. These downpours are also carrying some gusty winds. As you’re heading out the door, be aware of ponding of water and road spray. Even though the heavy rain is winding down, steady light to moderate rain could lead to additional issues on the roads for the morning commute. Flood advisories are in place for the Capital Region plus Bennington and Berkshire counties. Minor flooding of urban and poor drainage areas along with small streams.

The widespread beneficial rain will end by mid- to late-morning. The second half of the day will bring improvements. We will sneak in some sunshine with more seasonal highs in the mid 60s to near 70°.

An upper-level system will rotate through Upstate New York this evening. This will bring back the clouds and could lead to a stray shower for the Mohawk Valley and the southern Adirondacks. For the rest of us skies will remain partly cloudy with patchy valley fog developing overnight. We will all see comfortable temperatures with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

October will be off to a delightful start with a mix of sun and clouds and highs around 70° again.

There will be another dose of showers before week’s end. A low will run up the East Coast on Friday. The best shower chances will be the south and east of Albany. Clouds will be plentiful as the system zips up the coast.

The weekend will feature some picture perfect fall weather. Mornings will have a little chill followed by crisp afternoons with highs around 60°. Saturday and Sunday stay dry, but we will see increasing clouds late in the weekend. Showers return Monday.