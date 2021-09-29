09/29/2021: Sliding further into fall

The latest Storm Tracker from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Grab a jacket and top off your mug with more hot coffee. We are off to a crisp start with temperatures around 40 degrees.

Cooler air will continue to pour into the Northeast today. Temperatures will wiggle close to 60 degrees. A northerly flow will also allow clouds to back in. Skies will go from bright this morning to mostly cloudy by late day. The flow out of Canada may also produce stray showers especially east of the Capital Region overnight.

An upper level low will stay parked over Maine through the end of the week. This set up will keep temperatures cool and the clouds around. A pretty typical fall set up for our region.

Thursday will be even cooler than today with many of us not making it out of the 50s for a high. We are still eyeing a frosty start to Friday. Historically Albany’s first frost comes on October 1st.

Temperatures will trend milder over the weekend with highs returning to the mid 60s. Showers also return to the forecast. The weekend won’t be a washout, rather scattered showers are possible on Sunday.